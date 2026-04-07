BWC: Man calls 911 on himself, runs at Calif. officer with knife before OIS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a suspect who ran at officers with a knife outside of an elementary school.

The March 10 incident began when a 911 caller reported that a man was walking around an elementary school with a knife and chasing anyone who approached him.

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A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter went to monitor the scene. Video from the helicopter response shows the suspect pacing around, holding a knife with a long blade.

As an officer arrived at the scene, the suspect repeatedly walked toward the cruiser before turning around and walking away. The officer’s body camera eventually shows the suspect approaching the officer with the knife.

“Sir, please put down the knife!” the officer says

The man can be seen walking toward the officer, gesticulating with the knife and speaking. The officer backed away, pleading with the man to drop the knife.

As additional units arrived, the officer ordered them to have less lethal at the ready.

Moments later, the man started to run toward the officer. After issuing more instructions to drop the knife, the officer fired shots, striking the man. Another officer deployed a TASER as shots were fired.

After placing the man in handcuffs, officers rendered medical aid.

An investigation determined that the suspect was the sole 911 caller.

The suspect was hospitalized for three days before being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.