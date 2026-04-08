A day in the life of an Ohio SRO and district coordinator across 13 schools

Before the first class period begins, Chuck Popik is already checking in — with principals, with overnight reports and with a system that spans 13 schools and six police departments. As a school resource officer at Willoughby South High School in Ohio and the district’s SRO coordinator, Popik operates at the intersection of safety, collaboration and trust, where no two days look the same and preparation never stops.

With more than three decades in law enforcement and a background shaped by military service, Popik brings a structured, disciplined approach to school-based policing. But inside the halls of a school, the job goes far beyond enforcement. From threat assessments and mental health interventions to everyday hallway conversations, his work is rooted in prevention — building relationships early so crises can be avoided later.

Below, Popik shares what a typical day looks like across a complex, multi-agency school district, the challenges of balancing enforcement with student development and why today’s SRO role demands far more than a badge.

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What does a typical day in your role as a School Resource Officer look like?

My day starts at 8 a.m. at Willoughby South High School in the Willoughby–Eastlake City School District, where I’m assigned full-time along with another SRO. While I’m stationed at the high school, I also serve as the district’s SRO coordinator, which means I may respond to any of our 13 schools — two high schools, two technical schools, a specialty School of Innovation, three middle schools and five elementary schools.

My path to this role includes military service aboard the USS Midway and over three decades in law enforcement. Those experiences shaped how I view preparedness, communication and responsibility. Schools deserve the same disciplined planning and calm leadership as any other critical environment.

What makes our district unique is that we operate across six different police departments, three of which have full-time SROs assigned in buildings. That structure only works because of strong collaboration between district leadership and our partner agencies. School-based policing is most effective when expectations are aligned and communication is constant.

It’s a complex system, but the mission is simple: build and maintain relationships in a school environment.

When I arrive each morning, I check in with my principals to see if anything needs immediate attention. Most days, there’s nothing pressing. Other days, there are issues that began outside the building — social media conflicts, fights brewing from the weekend, attendance concerns or situations happening at home that may spill into the school day. Those early conversations reinforce that safety is a shared responsibility between administration and law enforcement.

After that, I review emails and any overnight notifications. In a school environment, situations don’t always wait for business hours.

If a threat comes in after hours — whether through a reporting line, a police department or school administration — I am notified immediately. That level of responsiveness is critical in today’s climate.

Throughout the day, interruptions are constant. Administrative meetings, threat assessment discussions and planning sessions for sporting events and extracurricular activities all require coordination. A significant portion of modern SRO work involves mental health concerns, including students expressing suicidal thoughts, instability at home or emotional conflicts amplified by social media. In those moments, enforcement is rarely the focus. Judgment, communication and coordination are.

I don’t regularly teach a formal class, but I spend a great deal of time working one-on-one with students. Relationships are built in small moments — hallway conversations, checking in with someone who had a rough week or having a quiet discussion when emotions are high. If a student doesn’t trust you on a normal Tuesday, they’re not going to confide in you on a difficult Friday.

After the academic day ends, the role continues. I work every football game — home and away — traveling with the buses in my patrol car to help prevent disruptions and ensure safe arrival and departure. I also work dances, including prom and after-prom events. For prom, I wear my Class A uniform. Students notice. It sends a message that you care enough to show up professionally for something important in their lives.

A day in the life of an SRO isn’t centered on arrests. It’s centered on relationships. The majority of the work is preventative and relational — steady engagement that keeps the environment stable long before a crisis unfolds.

What challenges do you face regularly, and how do you handle them?

One of the biggest challenges is balance. You are a sworn law enforcement officer operating inside an educational setting where students are still developing emotionally and socially. Every decision carries long-term ripple effects. The challenge is knowing when enforcement is appropriate and when guidance or referral is the better path.

Threats are a consistent reality in today’s school environment. After high-profile incidents elsewhere in the country, we often see a ripple effect locally — copycat threats, vague statements or concerning social media posts. We also receive alerts through monitoring platforms and reporting channels.

Every threat is taken seriously. That does not mean we panic. It means we respond deliberately.

The response process is structured and disciplined. We identify the source, evaluate credibility, assess intent and capability and determine whether the threat is specific or generalized. That often involves interviewing students, reviewing digital communications, coordinating with parents and consulting with our multidisciplinary threat assessment team, which includes administration and mental health professionals.

We also recognize that not every threat stems from malicious intent. Sometimes it is immaturity, poor judgment or a misunderstanding amplified online. But each one requires evaluation, because the cost of dismissing the wrong one is too high.

Sometimes a student reports something small — a comment overheard in a hallway, a post that “didn’t feel right.” Those moments matter. I’ve had situations where a student quietly reported a concerning message from a peer. That report allowed us to intervene early, assess risk and involve parents before a situation escalated. Nothing dramatic happened — and that’s exactly the point.

Prevention rarely makes headlines, but it is the core of school-based safety.

Taking every threat seriously does not mean treating every threat as equal. It means evaluating each one carefully and professionally. In some cases, immediate law enforcement action is necessary. In others, behavioral intervention, monitoring and support are more appropriate. The goal is always the same: protect students and staff while avoiding unnecessary alarm.

Mental health concerns are another significant part of the role. Students dealing with suicidal ideation, family instability or overwhelming stress require patience and partnership. Enforcement is rarely the primary solution. Instead, the focus shifts to safety, communication and connecting students to appropriate support systems.

Operating across 13 schools and six different police departments adds complexity. Policies and expectations can vary between agencies. As district SRO coordinator, part of my responsibility is maintaining alignment and consistency across campuses.

That requires ongoing communication with department leadership, clarifying expectations for response and documentation and ensuring that regardless of which badge is present, the approach reflects the same mission and professional standards. Effective school safety is not built on isolated effort — it requires partnership.

Another reality people don’t always recognize is the workload. In many cases, you may complete more reports in a school setting than you would on the road — thefts, assaults, mental health evaluations, threat documentation and investigations. This is not a rest-of-duty assignment. It requires consistent attention, follow-through and detailed documentation.

What unique skills or tools are essential for success in this role?

Communication and relationship-building are foundational. Credibility in a school isn’t established through authority alone. It’s built through consistency.

Emotional intelligence is critical. Adolescents are still developing impulse control and decision-making skills. Not every poor decision requires a criminal justice response. Sometimes it requires conversation, context and collaboration.

The National Association of School Resource Officers outlines the triad model — law enforcement officer, educator and informal counselor. Effective SROs operate within all three roles daily. You must understand the legal framework, but also mentor, guide and teach.

Judgment is essential. Distinguishing actionable threats from general awareness requires disciplined assessment and experience.

Training is vital. School-based policing requires specialized preparation in adolescent development, behavioral threat assessment and crisis response. That preparation doesn’t stop after initial certification. It includes attending state and national SRO conferences, participating in scenario-based training and staying current on emerging research.

I’ve found value in programs and resources provided by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center, the National School Safety Center and professional SRO associations at both the state and national levels. These organizations provide research-backed guidance on threat assessment, school climate and prevention strategies. Online trainings, webinars and interagency collaboration sessions help ensure that practices remain aligned with national standards rather than isolated local habits.

Equally important is peer collaboration. Conversations with other SROs — whether at conferences, regional meetings or virtual forums — provide perspective. No single district has all the answers. Sharing experiences, reviewing case studies and learning from incidents nationwide strengthens our ability to respond thoughtfully and proactively.

The most effective SROs understand that the badge gives you authority, but relationships give you influence. Training refines the authority. Relationships sustain the influence.

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What are the most rewarding aspects of being an SRO?

The most rewarding part of the job is seeing trust develop over time.

During senior night at a football game, a parent approached me and said he had been watching how I interacted with students for years. At first, he was skeptical about having a police officer in the high school. But over time, he saw how I treated students — fairly and consistently. He said his child had once disliked law enforcement but had come to respect the role because of what he observed inside the school.

Students and families are always watching. They notice whether you show up only for discipline or whether you’re present at games, fundraisers and everyday school life.

Some of the most meaningful moments come later. There have been students I’ve had to discipline — and in some cases arrest — who have come back years later to say thank you. Not for the consequence itself, but for the way it was handled. They didn’t understand it at the time, but they do now.

Accountability and care are not opposites. In a school environment, they have to coexist.

Watching students graduate — especially those who faced challenges — is deeply meaningful. The most significant impact is rarely dramatic. It is steady, long-term influence built on trust.

Can you share a memorable experience that highlights your impact as an SRO?

One situation involved a student who admitted she was struggling with suicidal thoughts but did not want to go to the hospital because she had an after-school activity she was looking forward to. She was angry that the conversation was even happening and told me she would never speak to me again.

In moments like that, the role becomes difficult. Students often focus on the immediate loss — missing an activity, feeling embarrassed, being pulled out of their routine. They don’t see the bigger picture because they’re still developing the capacity for long-term thinking. Their frustration feels urgent and personal.

The decision wasn’t easy. It never is.

You’re balancing immediate desire against long-term safety. You’re weighing a student’s anger against a parent’s worst nightmare. You’re navigating consent, legal authority, professional judgment and human compassion — all at the same time.

Working alongside administration and her family, we made the decision to have her evaluated. The evaluation resulted in inpatient treatment for more intensive support.

During the weeks she was gone, I thought about her. I wondered how she was doing. I hoped the treatment would help. I also understood that even if she stayed angry at me, the decision was still the right one. In this role, you have to be willing to accept short-term resentment in exchange for long-term safety.

Several weeks later, she returned to school. Instead of avoiding me, she came to find me. She apologized for being angry and told me the intervention likely saved her life.

That moment reinforced something important. Relationships are not always comfortable in the short term. Sometimes doing the right thing means absorbing frustration. But if the relationship is built on consistency and genuine care, students eventually recognize the difference between control and protection.

In the video below, three key steps for success as a school resource officer are broken down, focusing on trust-building with staff, meaningful engagement with students and maintaining strong law enforcement relationships.

What advice would you give to someone interested in pursuing a career as an SRO?

Make sure you want the role for the right reasons. This is not a low-activity assignment. The pace is different than patrol, but the workload is real — and the responsibility is constant.

Get trained. Understand adolescent development. Study threat assessment principles. Learn the legal landscape that governs schools. Build relationships with administrators, counselors, teachers and fellow SROs. The most effective officers in schools are students of the environment, not just enforcers of the law.

Be collaborative. You are part of a multidisciplinary team. Schools function through shared leadership, and an SRO who isolates themselves from that structure will struggle.

Be consistent. Students will test your reliability long before they trust your authority. They are perceptive. They will measure whether you show up the same way on a good day and a hard day.

And understand something else: this job can take a toll.

You will work with students in crisis. You may respond to overdoses, mental health emergencies or even the death of a student. You will attend funerals. You will stand in hallways where grief is visible and heavy. That weight does not disappear when the school day ends.

If you choose this path, build support systems. Take care of your physical and emotional health. Debrief difficult moments. Stay connected to your family and to peers who understand the work.

If you are willing to invest in relationships, continue learning and represent the badge professionally inside a school environment, the role of School Resource Officer can be one of the most meaningful assignments in law enforcement.

It requires balance. It requires judgment. And it requires understanding that influence — not authority — is what ultimately keeps a school community stable.

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