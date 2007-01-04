Spillman Named One of 2006 “Best Companies to Work For”

Utah Business Magazine Recognizes Top Employers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Spillman Technologies, a leading nationwide provider of public safety software solutions, has been selected by Utah Business Magazine as one of the 2006 Best Companies to Work For.

Seventy Utah companies were nominated for the honor, and each organization went through a rigorous research process, including extensive employee surveys and benchmarking against similar firms. The magazine recognized twelve Utah companies in four size categories.

The company has grown from only three employees in 1983 to more than 150 employees today, approximately 75 percent of which are dedicated to client- and product-focused tasks like product development, quality assurance, technical support, and account management.

“Since the company’s beginnings in the early 1980s, its owners have been dedicated to establishing stability, company pride, and employee satisfaction,” said Sarah Huizingh, marketing manager for Spillman Technologies. “These ideals, along with the pride of producing an outstanding product that benefits public safety, have provided the foundation for attracting and keeping talented, loyal employees.”

One employee said in her survey: “There is a great deal of pride about the service we provide. We are a team who does our best to ensure that our agencies and customers are very happy with us as a company.”

Spillman also offers its employees a comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental, and vision insurance with no employee deductible.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.