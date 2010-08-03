Spillman Technologies’ Application Server gives customers fast access to tools

Control panel allows users to conveniently back up servers, install patches, and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A new Web-based control panel is providing Spillman users a simple way to manage multiple Web applications and administrative tools. Using the Application Server, customers can view information about system resources and software documentation, conduct server backups, and manage State Link settings and messages.

“The Application Server is a big time-saver for Spillman customers,” said Spillman Research and Design Manager Ben Godfrey. “Storing multiple applications and tools in one central location allows users to quickly access the resources they need.”

Godfrey added that the Application Server is one more way in which Spillman is striving to provide unparalleled customer service and support.

The server is accessible from the Internet browser of any computer on an agency’s Spillman server. The Application Server also gives users access to the Server Toolbox, allowing system administrators to monitor disk space and resources using a convenient graphical user interface.

Customers can also access Spillman Help, which provides links to files written by the Spillman documentation team. Agencies can also use Spillman Help to create links to their own documentation, including policies, procedures, and state statutes.

The Application Server allows users to schedule automatic backups of their FairCom® c-treeACE™ V9.0 Server from the c-tree Database Server Backup tool. The server backup feature allows agencies to see when the last backup was completed and when the next backup is scheduled.

Using the Patch Manager, customers can install Spillman patches on demand. Users can view which patches are available and upgrade or install patches at their convenience, without requiring assistance from Spillman support technicians.

The Application Server also allows users to manage Quickest Route, InSight, and State Link software products. With the State Link Manager tool, agencies can set up State Link groups and direct weather alerts, requests for records, and messages from federal agencies to the appropriate users.

