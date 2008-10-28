Verint and Partner DialPro Northwest Deliver Mission-Critical Call Recording Solution to Eugene, Oregon Public Safety Organization

Audiolog Solution Helps Ensure Compliance and Citizen Accountability

MELVILLE, N.Y., October 28, 2008 – Verint Systems Inc. and regional partner DialPro Northwest today announced that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office - Eugene, Oregon has implemented Audiolog™ – the robust call recording and quality assurance software solution from Verint. With Audiolog, Lane County is recording, evaluating and archiving all calls and radio transmissions to its Communications Center within the Police Services Division, as well as providing backup support to Central Lane 9-1-1 and the neighboring city of Springfield.

“Audiolog is a user-friendly recording solution that fulfills a wide range of recording and compliance requirements that fit our working environment,” explains Jonna Hill, support services manager, Lane County Sheriff’s Office - Eugene, Oregon. “Accountability and versatility in a call recording system are critical factors and Audiolog delivers a high degree of both to our profession and our citizens.”

Lane County’s Sheriff’s Office acts as a secondary public safety answering point (PSAP), meaning it receives 9-1-1 transfer calls from a primary PSAP where the call is first answered. The Sheriff’s Office serves over 300,000 residents and handled more than 160,000 calls in 2007. It chose Audiolog not only for its range of features, but also because the software is able to accommodate the increased capacity and integration requirements of a “hot back-up center” scenario. Operating in this mode, personnel from Central Lane 9-1-1, a primary PSAP serving 85 percent of Lane County, can physically relocate to the Sheriff’s Office and resume their call taking and dispatching activities in a recorded environment.

Other key deciding factors for a center where agents often change stations were: Audiolog’s reliable archive and search capabilities – along with its ability to access calls by date, time, duration, channel, telecommunicator, caller ID, DNIS, dialer number, call index number, reference text and private data.

“Verint understands the needs and concerns of emergency and non-emergency public safety environments. Our Audiolog solution was specifically designed to feature reliability, flexibility and connectivity to meet the high demands of mission-critical centers like Lane County,” says Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager, Verint Systems. “With implementation, care and support from an expert solution provider like DialPro Northwest, Lane County has the security of being backed by the best in the industry. We’re proud to contribute to its efforts.”

“DialPro Northwest knows that solution success goes beyond the technology itself and requires expert recommendation, configuration, implementation and support,” adds Dennis R. Tyler, president, DialPro Northwest. “With extensive experience in building and servicing communications solutions for public safety, backed by the leading Audiolog software, DialPro Northwest and Verint are working together to help Lane County more effectively achieve its goals.”

Audiolog is a call recording, evaluation, quality management, and archive and retrieval solution for public safety environments. With available PC screen recording, eLearning, incident analytics and staff scheduling technology, it brings together a unique set of functionality to assist public safety answering points in achieving accuracy and completeness of records, immediacy of incident data, a reduction in liability and improved quality and employee retention, helping centers accomplish more with limited resources.

Founded in 1988, DialPro Northwest Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise voice messaging, unified communications and call recording solutions. DialPro’s mission is to help companies work better through improved communication. DialPro uses a broad range of technology solutions, deep expertise, and a consultative approach to achieve this vision and help companies of all sizes improve the way they do business. Its specialty is on solutions that surround and leverage the telephone system, and are designed to help its clients get a greater return on their telephony investment. Customers include enterprises in business, government, education and healthcare worldwide. For more information, please visit the company website at www.dialpronw.com.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT.PK), headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of actionable intelligence solutions for an optimized enterprise and a safer world. Today, more than 10,000 organizations in over 150 countries rely on Verint solutions to perform more effectively, build competitive advantage and enhance the security of people, facilities and infrastructure. Visit us at our website www.verint.com.