Village of Northbrook PD Selects Spillman to Implement New Public Safety Software

System to help law enforcement protect growing community

SALT LAKE CITY - In Cook County, Ill., the Village of Northbrook Police Department is preparing to implement a new software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The new software will offer the police department cutting-edge solutions for computer-aided dispatch, records management, and mobile communications.

According to Susan Denton, a programmer analyst for the department, Northbrook is a diverse community of approximately 35,000 residents that continues to grow. In addition, the area has a large retail and commercial business presence.

“As we grow as a community, the Spillman product will help the police department establish more accurate recording of police activities and crime patterns that will allow the department to better plan for the future and improve the delivery of police services to the community,” said Denton.

Two critical needs prompted the department to research software options and ultimately select Spillman.

“The Northbrook Police Department needed to better manage data and improve police response operations,” said Denton. “To that end, the department began an extensive review of available CAD/RMS systems and found that Spillman had an outstanding record of on-time, budget-conscience systems best suited for the department’s needs.”

The company’s client focus and 25-year history providing public safety software also contributed to their decision.

“Spillman deploys an excellent product with a proven track record,” said Denton. “However, the personnel behind the scenes in the development and service of the Spillman product make this a superior choice.”

“The Village of Northbrook Police Department serves a growing and diverse community, and it demands reliable records, dispatch, and mobile software solutions,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing at Spillman Technologies. “We look forward to helping the department achieve its data management goals through outstanding service and product offerings.”

The Village of Northbrook Police Department plans to launch its new system in March, and personnel look forward to the improved accuracy and efficiency it will afford.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.