CentralSquare and Skydio partner to bring native drone as first responder operations into public safety CAD workflows

PRESS RELEASE

Lake Mary, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, today announced an integration with Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, whose software brings a native integration between CentralSquare’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solutions and Skydio DFR Command. The integration, available now, gives public safety agencies real-time aerial intelligence within the CAD workflow, eliminating separate systems and manual coordination.

The native integration automatically populates CAD incidents, including incident location and call information, into DFR Command. Pilots can immediately review the incident and initiate a drone response. During the response, live Skydio video and telemetry are embedded within CAD incidents for officers to view, while flight activity is automatically documented as part of the incident record. Together, these capabilities give agencies faster situational awareness while maintaining a complete operational record.

Unlike traditional drone deployments that rely on separate applications, middleware, or manual coordination, the integration delivers aerial intelligence directly inside the CAD environment. The streamlined workflow reduces complexity, accelerates response, and allows agencies to manage Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations from the same system dispatchers already use.

“Public safety agencies shouldn’t have to rely on separate systems or manual coordination to access critical aerial intelligence,” said Sarah McWhorter, VP of Product Management. “By bringing real-time drone intelligence directly into the CAD workflow, we’re helping agencies respond faster and make informed decisions when every second counts.”

Supported use cases include search and rescue, active incidents, disaster response, traffic management, and situational awareness. Sunny Isles Beach Police Department is among the early adopters.

“The partnership between CentralSquare and Skydio helps us make faster, more informed decisions during critical incidents,” said Luke Plesa, Assistant Chief of Police. “Integrating live Drone as First Responder video into our CAD and Mobile Computer Terminals gives dispatchers and officers the same real-time operational picture, improving situational awareness and helping protect officers and the community.”

“DFR is transforming emergency response, and seamless integration is key to unlocking its full potential,” said Alden Jones, VP of Product. “By connecting CentralSquare’s CAD platform directly with Skydio DFR Command, incidents automatically populate in the pilot’s workflow so they can launch a response with one click. This helps agencies accelerate response in critical situations where every second counts.”

About CentralSquare

CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform connects public safety and public administration, helping communities of all sizes run more safely and effectively every day. More than 8,000 agencies rely on CentralSquare to manage critical operations, from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.

About Skydio

Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio systems are trusted by every branch of the U.S. military, the armed forces of 29 allied nations, and more than 4,000 agencies and organizations across the U.S. in the public safety and critical infrastructure sectors.

Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the United States from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.com.

Contact: press@skydio.com