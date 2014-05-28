17 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 53 Expand Systems in Q1

Agencies choose Spillman for shared systems, mobile solutions, Intelligence-Led Policing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Fourteen public safety and three security agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the first quarter of 2014, joining the more than 1,200 agencies in 39 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 53 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Lake County 911 and the Hammond Police Department in Indiana will be joining a shared system hosted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Agency personnel will use Spillman’s Law Records module to track information on names, vehicles, incidents, property, and more. Using Spillman’s Integrated Hub, the Law Records module will allow them to use one database as the sole location of data input, storage, and retrieval, eliminating duplicate data entry for immediate, secure, and precise information. Once record information has been entered in the Spillman system, data will be instantly and automatically shared throughout all the Spillman modules.

In California, field officers at the Colton Police Department will use the recently added Spillman Touch® module to work more efficiently in the field from their iPhones, Android phones, or tablets. The software for mobile devices allows field officers to communicate with dispatchers without tying up radio communications. Spillman Touch allows field personnel to view calls and dispatcher comments, search the database for records, and update their status in real time.

The Marble Falls Police Department in Texas plans to use Spillman’s CompStat Management Dashboard module as an Intelligence-Led Policing tool to quickly and easily analyze historical crime data. The department will be able to pull and compile information directly from its Spillman system to create comprehensive reports, viewable on a fully customizable dashboard. Spillman’s CompStat Management Dashboard will help command personnel understand jurisdictional crime, traffic, and accident trends, to proactively address crime-reduction goals.

Evidence-Based, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, will use Citadex, Spillman’s web-based, or hosted, records management system. Citadex offers security agencies and small public safety agencies – typically those with fewer than 30 employees, depending on technology requirements – comprehensive records management systems (RMS) and reporting capabilities, without database maintenance expenses.

Spillman Technologies is a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving 1,200 sheriff’s offices, correctional facilities, police departments, communication centers, and fire departments nationwide. Since 1982, Spillman has been exclusively dedicated to creating public safety software, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

New sales:

• AGB Investigative Services, Ill. (Citadex)

• Centurion Security, Utah (Citadex)

• Cottonwood Shores Police Department, Texas

• Evidence-Based Incorporated, Calif. (Citadex)

• Granite Shoals Police Department, Texas

• Hammond Police Department, Ind.

• Hannah Marshal’s Office, Wyo.

• Hettinger County Sheriff’s Department, N.D. (Citadex)

• Horseshoe Bay Police Department, Texas

• Lake County 911, Ind.

• Lanier County Board of Education Police Department, Ga. (Citadex)

• Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mont. (Citadex)

• Marble Falls Police Department, Texas

• Oak Ridge Police Department, Tenn.

• Palominas Fire District, Ariz.

• Town of Bethel, Vt. (Citadex)

• White River Township Fire Department, Ind.

Add-on sales highlights:

• Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, N.C.

• Colton Police Department, Calif.

• Jay County Sheriff’s Office, Ind.

• Mesquite Police Department, Nev.

• Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

• Quincy Police Department, Wash.

• Randolph County Emergency Services, N.C.

• Riverside Police Department, Ill.

• Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

New sales not previously announced:

• North Salt Lake Police Department, Utah (Q4, 2013)