Cornell PD to track crime, create state-specific reports using Spillman

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Cornell University Police Department is adopting new software from Spillman Technologies to help the agency compile data about campus crimes and access critical information from the field.

Using Spillman’s Pin Mapping module, the agency will be able to search for incidents and plot them on an electronic pin map to visually track criminal activity and see relationships between incidents and suspects.

The new software will also allow the Ivy League university to meet state and federal crime reporting guidelines by providing them with New York-specific Uniform Crime Reports. The customized reports will enable the agency to capture all reporting data required by the state, including those data elements and report details that differ from FBI requirements.

Using Spillman’s State Link module, the department can search information stored by the New York Statewide Police Information Network (NYSPIN) or eJusticeNY without using a separate terminal or browser window. Officers can easily retrieve statewide data on warrants, stolen property, missing people, and more.

Cornell University is located in Ithaca, New York, and employs 51 police officers. The agency will be able to use Spillman’s Mobile solution to efficiently operate throughout the 745-acre campus, allowing officers to access critical records data, communicate with agency personnel, and search state and national databases from their vehicle laptops.

The agency is also adopting Spillman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch, Fire/EMS, and Resources solutions. When the agency goes live with the software in June, it will join more than 800 agencies using Spillman software nationwide, including 21 campus police departments.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies meets the needs of public safety professionals with an integrated suite of comprehensive software solutions. The software is installed at police, sheriff, communications, fire, and correctional agencies nationwide.

For more information, visit www.spillman.com.