Eagar, Arizona Police Department has selected RIMS

We would like to welcome Eagar, Arizona PD to the RIMS family! Located in Apache County, Eager will join the multi-agency system with Apache County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns PD. They will use RMS, Mobile RIMS, and PropRoom.

Eagar is a community of appx. 5000 served by six officers and a records clerk. Welcome to the RIMS family!

About RIMS by Sun Ridge Systems

Premier software. Best support. Now approaching 40 YEARS of service to the law enforcement and public safety community, Sun Ridge Systems provides 19 fully integrated software applications to support your agency. RIMS is an easy-to-use application packed with benefits including: