Larimore Associates announces a partnership with CommSys to offer basic inquiry integration in all 50 states and various regional CJIS / NCIC message switches to the Larimore Computer Assisted Dispatch system

Chesterfield, MO—Larimore Associates, a premier provider of public safety integrated solutions announced today the expansion of its solution for law enforcement through its Value Added reseller agreement with CommSys, a leading provider of high-quality public safety technology solutions. The result of this agreement brings the capabilities of the CommSys ConnectCIC™ CJIS access modules to the Larimore Computer Assisted Dispatch system.

The ConnectCIC™ family of products enables public safety software vendors to have access to one or more state, national, regional and local CIC systems via a common interface tool. This tool includes, at minimum, access to each state’s defined basic query options, such as information on wanted persons, vehicle registrations, drivers licenses, and stolen vehicles, boats, guns and other articles.

“The partnership between Larimore and CommSys can only be described as a win-win situation for everyone involved,” Larimore President and COO Mark Saeger said. “Both companies will benefit from this combination of resources, but the true benefactors will be the first responders and the public safety community overall.”

Robert Turner, CommSys’s President, stated “We are very happy to have Larimore as a new partner to the ConnectCIC reseller program. Larimore Associates is known as stable, quality provider of public safety software. We are honored to help Larimore and its customers with providing integrated to CJIS/NCIC environments.”

For more than 15 years, CommSys, Inc. has supplied high-quality technology solutions, including software products and services, to public safety vendors and agencies. They have built innovative and cost-effective solutions and, with their ConnectCIC™ product line, they are one of the leading providers of CJIS software in the public safety software industry. CommSys is the number one provider of state / NCIC interface middleware for integrated application access. Furthermore, CommSys has partnered with Larimore to deliver integrated, innovative software and technology solutions for their customers.

Larimore Associates is an industry leader in the development and implementation of CAD and RMS system solutions. Recently, Larimore completed state interface systems in New York and Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Now, with the partnership with CommSys, Larimore will have NCIC / CJIS and other database search capabilities from integrated within the application enabling dispatch operators, mobile users and records personnel to be more efficient in their operations.

About CommSys, Inc.

CommSys, Inc., privately held and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, is a key provider of niche software and services for public safety. Since 1991 CommSys public safety software and technical services offerings have augmented the value of our partners’ solutions while advancing public safety operations. Today our focus remains on assisting our partners with the integration and transition between legacy and new systems.

CommSys offerings include our standardized product families, ConnectCIC™, which offers both software and integration tools for CJIC / CIC local, regional, state and national development. Information regarding CommSys, Inc. can be found at www.commsys.com.

About Larimore Associates, Inc.

Larimore Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and continues to be one of few companies in the industry providing customized software solutions for its clients. Its products include Computer Assisted Dispatch and a wide array of Records Management Systems, encompassing 30 + modular applications such as; Scheduling, Incident Reporting, Internal Affairs, Arrest Management and NFIRS systems. The company is headquartered in the Saint Louis suburb of Chesterfield, MO.