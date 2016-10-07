Motorola Solutions to expand command center capabilities with Spillman Technologies acquisition

Transaction will enable Motorola Solutions to expand its computer-aided dispatch and records management systems to a broader base of public safety agencies of every size

SCHAUMBURG and SALT LAKE CITY – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for public safety and commercial customers, today announced that it will acquire Spillman Technologies, a privately held provider of comprehensive law enforcement and public safety software solutions for computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management systems (RMS).

Spillman provides public safety software to more than 1,700 agencies throughout the United States. In addition to CAD and RMS, Spillman offers an integrated suite of comprehensive software solutions and next generation cloud-based tools for jail management systems, fire, mobile data, data sharing, field reporting, mapping and geographic information systems.. Motorola Solutions’ acquisition of Spillman is part of its strategy to expand its software portfolio and advance mission-critical intelligence with a fully integrated command center offering that connects public safety customers to real-time data and insights like never before. With a focus on small- and medium-sized public safety agencies, Spillman’s offerings are complementary to Motorola Solutions’ offerings, which are focused on larger public safety agencies.

“The Spillman acquisition demonstrates our commitment to expand our smart public safety portfolio and provide agencies of all sizes with a full suite of solutions for the command center, from call processing equipment to CAD to RMS to land mobile radio and LTE dispatching,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Services, Motorola Solutions. “Spillman has a rich history of providing reliable, comprehensive public safety software and professional services that will expand Motorola Solutions’ software capabilities and complement our command center offerings to meet the needs of a broader customer base.”

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spillman also provides its customers with professional services, including account management, training and technical support.

“Spillman has proven expertise providing comprehensive public safety software for agencies nationwide,” said Lance Clark, president and chief executive officer, Spillman. “Nearly half of our customers are the result of customer referrals, thanks to our product’s robust integration and data integrity. We are excited about the opportunities that Motorola Solutions and Spillman have together to expand the reach of these solutions to even more U.S. agencies and ensure our customers continue to benefit from the high-quality software and services they’ve come to expect.”

The acquisition agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016. Terms were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.