Newly Formed Cottonwood Heights PD Online

Police department taps integrated software system from Spillman Technologies

SALT LAKE CITY –A new software system will enable the Cottonwood Heights Police Department to easily generate reports for crime analysis, import and edit images, and plot data on a pin map as it begins to serve its community.

The recently organized law enforcement agency is using solutions from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City. The department will go live with the Spillman system on Sept. 1.

Using Spillman software, the department will be able to receive data from the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center, or VECC. When a call is dispatched, information gathered by VECC dispatchers will be automatically entered into the Cottonwood Heights Police Department’s database.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department will become one of 99 public safety agencies in Utah and more than 700 agencies nationwide using Spillman software.

With Spillman’s Mobile Records module, officers can use their laptop computers to easily access records data and communicate instantly with agency personnel while in the field.

Spillman’s Traffic Information module will enable the agency to record the time and location of accidents as well as causes and damages incurred. Officers will be able to identify traffic safety problems and establish ways to improve traffic conditions.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.