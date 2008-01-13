Spillman Announces Mobile 4.3 for Windows Vista

SALT LAKE CITY—Spillman Technologies, a leading provider of public safety software nationwide, announced that its new Mobile 4.3 solution is “Certified for” Windows Vista.

The Mobile solution that enables public safety agencies to communicate with field personnel had to pass 28 tests of compatibility. These tests focused on the application’s security, installer, and interaction with the features and functionality of Windows Vista.

“Our customers come to us for high quality software that offers reliability and delivers the best customer experience through the most up to date features,” said Chris Hellewell, Spillman’s senior vice president of development. “By working with Microsoft, we are confident that our Mobile 4.3 solution will provide users of Windows Vista with enhanced reliability, security and compatibility.”

“Microsoft is pleased that Spillman has earned the Certified for Windows Vista software logo for their Mobile 4.3 application,” said Brad Goldberg, General Manager for Windows Vista Product Management at Microsoft Corp. “By certifying their applications, Spillman is letting their customers know that their product has met explicit standards of reliability and quality, and has been tested and proven to deliver a superior experience with a PC running Windows Vista.”

Spillman released its Mobile 4.3 software module during third quarter of 2007. The application develops the core system for completing and submitting state-mandated electronic forms, such as accident and citation forms. Other enhancements provide field officers with more visible alerts and enable personnel to attach document files to e-mail messages.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 700 agencies nationwide.