Bloomington Police Department Saves Time and Resources with Fleet and Inventory Tracking Software from PSTrax

PRESS RELEASE

The Bloomington Police Department protects a community of roughly 90,000 residents, one of the largest cities in the state of Minnesota. The department employs more than 120 sworn officers, and relies on PSTrax to track its fleet, equipment, and supplies in one platform.

Challenges: Spreadsheets and Limited Recordkeeping

Before PSTrax, Bloomington PD tracked equipment on spreadsheets that captured only a small portion of its inventory. Records for vehicles, equipment, and repairs were limited or did not exist, which made it difficult to manage the full life of each asset, keep repairs on track across multiple units, and confirm that requested work was completed.

Solution: Implement PSTrax

After comparing options, Bloomington PD adopted PSTrax’s Vehicles, Stations, Supplies, and Assets modules, bringing the department’s fleet and equipment into one platform across multiple units. With PSTrax, the team can track every item from purchase to retirement and see who each one is assigned to, all in one place. The platform is easy to use and gives officers real-time documentation of equipment and repairs.

Want to know more? Speak with an expert

“PSTrax is easy to use. It has provided real-time documentation of equipment and repairs”

– Sergeant Michael Larson, Bloomington Police Department (MN)

Impact: Faster Repairs and Reliable Records.

With PSTrax, repairs move faster, officers receive feedback that requested work is being completed, and the department now keeps records it did not have before. Bloomington PD can manage its equipment more efficiently and use its time and resources more effectively.

Learn how PSTrax helps public safety agencies like Bloomington PD save time, maintain accurate records, and manage critical assets with confidence.