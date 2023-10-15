Versaterm unveils innovative solutions for modern policing at the IACP conference

The latest offerings enhance law enforcement’s service to communities, expand call center resource capacity, and strengthen first responder communications

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Versaterm , a global public safety solutions leader, announces it will debut a selection of new solutions and updates at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference from October 14-17 in San Diego. At booth #4739, Versaterm will spotlight its advancements in community engagement, AI-assisted call management, non-emergency reporting, enhanced field-ready mobility, smartphone body and in-vehicle cameras, professional standards, and officer wellness. Advancements in these areas continue to augment Versaterm’s end-to-end ecosystem, purposefully designed to cater to the evolving needs of public safety professionals. Additionally, the booth will feature the latest members of the Versaterm ecosystem: FivePoint Solutions, IAPro, and Visual Labs.

“At Versaterm, technology is our canvas, but our core has always been customer service,” stated Warren Loomis, President & CEO of Versaterm. “Our latest offerings reinforce Versaterm’s mission – empowering public safety professionals with a more capable and integrated ecosystem – all in pursuit of better service to those they serve.”

During IACP 2023, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand Versaterm’s solutions and enhancements that deliver meaningful outcomes and help redefine what’s possible in the realm of public safety in the areas of:

Community engagement enhancements for 9-1-1 callers and crime victims, offering comprehensive support from initial contact through the criminal justice process

for 9-1-1 callers and crime victims, offering comprehensive support from initial contact through the criminal justice process Call handling and dispatch solutions that provide advanced capabilities for NG9-1-1, AI-enabled self-reporting, and automated call-takers to ensure the public is heard and served

that provide advanced capabilities for NG9-1-1, AI-enabled self-reporting, and automated call-takers to ensure the public is heard and served Connected emergency responder applications , including for records management, that seamlessly enhance field connectivity to the right data when responders need it

, including for records management, that seamlessly enhance field connectivity to the right data when responders need it Smartphone body and in-vehicle cameras that provide your agency with a versatile tool for enhancing transparency, safety, and operational effectiveness

cameras that provide your agency with a versatile tool for enhancing transparency, safety, and operational effectiveness Officer wellness applications for strengthening the health and performance of public safety professionals

for strengthening the health and performance of public safety professionals Professional standards case management that helps agencies provide exceptional service by ensuring every public safety interaction meets the expectations of the community

Versaterm’s full spectrum of solutions will be displayed at booth #4739, with representatives on hand to discuss the impact of public safety innovation. Visit the Versaterm IACP event landing page for more information.