LightSquared Announces ChipSet Partnership and Initial Device Manufacturers

Reston, Va. – LightSquared™, the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated wireless broadband and satellite network, today announced that Qualcomm Incorporated is integrating L-Band LTE technology in its mainstream chipset roadmap. Qualcomm has also developed an advanced satellite air interface technology called EGAL (Enhanced Geostationary Air Link), which enables the satellite mode of operation in mobile devices. Qualcomm is adding L-Band LTE/and EGAL to standard Qualcomm products, including its MDM9600™ chipset – the world’s first LTE multi-mode solution.

“We are pleased to collaborate with LightSquared,” said Peggy Johnson, executive vice president of the Americas and India, Qualcomm. “Device manufacturers will be able to use our latest MDM9600 chipsets to create integrated cellular-satellite products that are similar to today’s typical mobile devices in terms of size, capabilities, and build costs.”

Initial Device Manufacturers

LightSquared also announced today that Nokia, the world’s leader in mobile communications, will provide branded, data-centric products for LightSquared customers in support of Nokia Siemens Networks’ infrastructure build-out for LightSquared’s network.

Two leading suppliers of wireless communications technology, AnyData and BandRich, have been selected by LightSquared to provide embedded modules, USB data modems, and other devices which will launch during the second half of 2011. The AnyDATA modem will utilize industry standard USB 2.0 interface, while the module will be mini-PCIE form factor to simplify interface with netbooks, notebooks, tablets, and portable computing devices.

Network Agreement Approved

Additionally, LightSquared disclosed that both the Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) and LightSquared boards of directors recently approved the 8-year, $7 billion agreement for NSN to deploy, install, operate and maintain the LightSquared nationwide network. The agreement, the largest of its kind for the U.S. wireless industry, was first announced on July 20 of this year.

The LightSquared network, anticipated to consist of approximately 40,000 cellular base stations, is expected to cover 92 percent of the U.S. population by the end of 2015.

Both companies have begun initial operations to build the network including site acquisitions and the development of LTE base station equipment.

“LightSquared is fully committed to meeting and exceeding the schedule we have set to rollout the nation’s first-ever wholesale-only 4G-LTE wireless broadband network,” said Sanjiv Ahuja, chairman and chief executive officer of LightSquared. “Our agreements with these leading wireless communications companies are all very significant commitments to our network ecosystem and demonstrate their strong support for the LightSquared business model.”

About LightSquared

LightSquared’s mission is to revolutionize the U.S. wireless industry. Through the creation of the first-ever wholesale-only nationwide 4G-LTE network complemented by satellite coverage, LightSquared offers people the speed, value, and reliability of universal broadband connectivity, wherever they are in the United States. Through its wholesale-only business model, those without their own wireless network or who have limited geographic coverage or spectrum can develop and sell their own devices, applications, and services using LightSquared’s open 4G network—at a competitive cost and without retail competition from LightSquared.

