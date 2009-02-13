Be a Star at the Hollywood Police Activities League Oscars® Event

First annual viewing party will benefit the youth programs of the Hollywood PAL

HOLLYWOOD--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the countdown for the most-anticipated awards ceremony of the year begins, the Hollywood Police Activities League Board of Directors today announced plans for their first annual Academy Awards® viewing party. The VIP event will take place just steps away from the Red Carpet at the famous Hollywood Museum, where attendees will witness the excitement on six giant televisions, as they mingle amongst locals, PAL board members and the glitterati.

Tickets for the dress-to-impress event are limited and currently being sold for $100, which includes complimentary champagne till 6 p.m., a buffet dinner, live deejay entertainment, and access to VIP parking for only $10. The events lasts from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., during which time guests will have the chance to participate in a live auction for the chance to win tickets to attend both Jimmy Kimmel’s and Oprah’s post-awards shows. Guests also will be able to tour museum exhibits and view costumes from Oscar®-nominated films.

All money raised from the star-studded event will be used to support the various programs of PAL – a community-based crime prevention program that provides young people with positive alternatives to gangs and drugs through interaction with police officers in recreational, educational, athletic and fine arts activities. PAL’s $200,000 budget is funded entirely by contributions from local individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.

“Without a doubt, I know that when a child participates in PAL, the trajectory of his or her life moves into a different, more positive direction,” PAL President Kerry Morrison said.

For tickets and information, please visit www.wantickets.com/pal or call 1-866-926-8499.

About the Hollywood Police Activities League

It is the purpose of the Hollywood Police Activities League, a community-based crime prevention program, to provide young people ages 6-17 with positive alternatives to gangs and drugs. Through interaction with police officers in recreational, educational, athletic and fine arts activities, young people are given the opportunity to form healthy, positive attitudes toward the police, the society and the laws they represent. PAL is a 501 (c) (3) organization funded entirely by contributions from local individuals, businesses, foundations and grants. For more information on PAL, please visit www.hollywoodpal.org.