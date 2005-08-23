Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Selects Radio IP®/Dell Solution For More Than 1,200 Mobile Users

by Neela Parsnani

Media Advisory Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Broward Sheriff’s Office of Broward County, Florida, has selected Radio IP Software Inc., a leader in wireless data connectivity solutions, and Dell to provide a wireless solution for more than 1,200 mobile workers in Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue and the Department of Detention. The agency has purchased the Radio IP MTG™ with RadioRoam® software.

The hardware component consists primarily of Dell Latitude™ notebooks. The agency upgraded its mobile data solution to achieve data interoperability and to streamline data through multiple network technologies. Its vision of multi-jurisdictional communications provides closest unit response, regardless of city boundaries, and hence serves to reduce emergency response time and optimize public safety regional communications. The Radio IP/Dell solution provides state and local governments with improved mobile data network performance, encryption, communication stability and roaming. It can be implemented over all public or private RF narrowband networks. For the customer, this represents a tried and tested, easy to deploy solution for their field units.

Radio IP Software’s patented Optimized TCP/IP technology, gives the agency the increased throughput necessary to add multiple TCP/IP applications, such as EMS patient care reports, Fire Rescue RMS (records management), Motorola Printrak CAD (computer-aided dispatch) and PMDC, AirMobile and AVL (automatic vehicle location), software that is critical for its public safety field personnel’s ability to work at maximum efficiency. Moreover, the 256-bit AES encryption provided by Radio IP MTG ensures that their data being sent between the laptop and the servers remains safe over the air and complies with 2005 CJIS (government) mandates.

“Motorola developed the technical roadmap and provided the infrastructure for our public safety wide area network. An integral component of our overall mobile project was the selection of Radio IP due to its performance and reliability,” said Eugene Vardaman, Director of Communications Technology at the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office now has the ability to roam between their primary Motorola DataTAC network and 802.11 hotspots. The RadioRoam software provides automatic and seamless roaming between the disparate networks, resulting in full connectivity without dropped connections. “We intend to integrate additional networks in the near future such as HPD (High Performance Data) and MESH. Radio IP Software makes this all possible by providing us with a migration path towards a four-way roaming solution,” said Daniel Revis, Wireless Program Manager of Communications Technology at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“This Radio IP/Dell solution helps state and local governments, such as Broward Sheriff’s Office, to maximize their mobile worker productivity with fast and secure access to real-time data, all while leveraging an increasingly large coverage area,” said Mike Bourre, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Radio IP Software.