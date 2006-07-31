Fuji Strengthens Commitment to Police Departments

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Fuji Bicycles announces a new, strategic partnership with police departments across the United States. Steven Harad, formerly with Threshold Sports, will take over operations of Fuji’s police sales division.

Harad comes to Fuji with more than 20 years experience in the cycling industry having owned his own bicycle store, mail order company and manufacturing facility. He also spent three years organizing races for the Pro Cycling Tour. His experience in the industry will allow him to more easily consult with police departments, understand their needs and help them get the most out of their bike divisions.

“I’m dedicated to getting quality, high-performance bicycles into the hands of the people who need them most,” says Harad. “Fuji’s got two great models that will not only serve our police officers well, it’s proving to be an exceptional value for those departments that I’ve already contacted.”

Already underway, Harad’s plan for Fuji police bike sales includes joining the International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA). IPMBA offers the Police Cyclist Certification Course, the Intermediate Police Cyclist Course, the Police Cyclist Advanced Course, the EMS Cyclist Certification Course, the Maintenance Officer Certification Course, the Instructor Certification Course and Bicycle Rapid Response Team Training. By partnering with IPMBA, Fuji will participate in IPMBA’s national conference in Ohio, supply police bikes for clinics and debut both the Police Patrol and Police Special Bikes. Fuji will also offer discounts to IPMBA members.

Fuji will also renew its commitment with the Law Enforcement Bicycle Association (LEBA). LEBA instructors will be provided with new Fuji Police Specials to train on this year. Fuji will also attend their instructor’s conference in Myrtle Beach, SC in April.

Fuji is dedicated to helping homeland security through support of police, security, EMS and sheriff’s departments. Fuji was recently in the news after donating 150 Thunder mountain bikes to tsunami medical relief workers in Southeast Asia after the January 2005 earthquakes.

If you or your police department is interested in obtaining information about Fuji police bike sales, please contact Steve Harad at sharad@fujibikes.com. To review Fuji police bike models, go to: www.fujibikes.com.

About Fuji Bicycles

Since 1899, Fuji has been recognized as one of the best manufacturers of high-quality road bicycles. That superior quality and attention to detail is reflected today in the complete line of Fuji products including mountain, specialty, comfort, kids’ and police models. The Fuji brand is marketed worldwide by 36 global distributors. Domestically, Fuji is sold exclusively through specialty retailers. Fuji’s parent company, Advanced Sports, Inc., also manufactures SE Bikes, one of the original BMX brands. ASI’s worldwide headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA, 19154. www.fujibikes.com. Contact: Fuji Bicycles, 215.824.3854