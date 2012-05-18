Getac Announces Partnership with ProCustom Group to Provide Customization Solutions to Getac Rugged Products

IRVINE, Calif.— Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced that it has entered into a partnership with ProCustom Group to allow customers the ability to customize Getac rugged products based on the specific needs and extreme environments where Getac products are used. ProCustom Group provides user-specific customization of COTS rugged laptop, notebook, tablet and handheld products for deployment in harsh and demanding environments in military, aerospace, industrial and first-responder marketplaces.

Working with ProCustom Group as the preferred partner for customization of Getac rugged products ensures its customers receive the level of service, quality and precision they expect from the Getac brand. ProCustom Group will provide a full complement of customization features including custom I/O ports and connections, 3D mechanical design, circuit design and other unique fabrications Getac customers may need.

“Partnering with ProCustom Group brings new opportunities for our customers who need rapid prototyping and customization of rugged computers for unique applications,” explains Jim Rimay, president of Getac, Inc. “The ProCustom Group has the capability to take one of our powerful rugged computers and customize it to meet the exact needs of our customers.”

“We are very pleased to provide Getac and their customers with customization options for their rugged systems that maximize performance in the extreme environments they are typically used,” says Don McCook, vice president business development. “Custom-fitted I/O connectors, embedded modules, specially-designed mounts and docks and a host of cables, squids and dongles are only a few of the features we have been providing to Getac customers over the years. We provide the best customization solutions combined with world class customer service and support.”

Getac has begun transitioning existing customization projects along with all new requests for customization to the ProCustom Group.

About Getac

Getac Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Getac Technology Corporation. Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2009 consolidated revenue 18.3 billion USD) was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Getac’s business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and rugged handheld devices for military, police, government, communications, manufacturing and transportation applications ranging from fully rugged and commercial-grade rugged. Getac’s strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of customization and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. Apart from the rugged computing business, Getac is also involved with the design and manufacture of plastic and lightweight metal components. The acquisition of Waffer Technology in 2009 has made Getac the world’s third largest aluminum-magnesium alloy producer. For more information, visit us.getac.com