Hornady Security RAPiD® Safes 2600KP and 2700KP - convenient, tamper-proof security

November 17, 2021 11:04 AM

Grand Island, NE — Hornady Security’s RAPiD® 2600KP and 2700KP series safes feature advanced access technology and tough-as-nails construction for peace-of-mind secure storage of handguns and other valuables while traveling in virtually any location.

All Hornady Security RAPiD® Safes use patented RFID technology. Swiping an RFID-equipped wristband, key fob or decal over the safe’s sensor instantly opens its spring-assisted lid. If an RFID tag is not within easy reach, the safe also opens using its keypad. Programming a custom four to six-digit code lets users pick an easy-to-remember number. If the user forgets the custom code, Hornady provides a mechanical key backup.

These RAPiD® safes come in two sizes to suit both large and small handguns. The 2600KP (Large) safe fits most 4-Inch barrel pistols or 2-inch revolvers, while the X-Large 2700KP secures larger 1911 pistols or 4-inch revolvers. These portable safes meet the TSA requirements for handgun safety in checked luggage, making them the ideal solution for air travel with a personal firearm. The safe also includes a cable for anchoring to a stationary object.

The 2600KP and 2700KP portable safes use heavy-duty 14-gauge steel construction and two internal hardened locking lugs – engineered to withstand a barrage of attacks, including prying, dropping, picking, sawing and targeted hinge attacks. Both safes exceed ASTM international safety standards for security and are certified child-resistant.

RAPiD® Safe 2600KP and 2700KP Features:

  • Fast and Dependable Touch-Free Entry
  • Heavy-Duty, Tamper-Proof Construction
  • Convenient keypad access
  • Certified child-resistant
  • Heavy-duty, tamper-proof construction
  • Portable mobile security
  • TSA approved for handgun transport in checked luggage
  • AC power
  • Includes: AC power supply, RFID wristband, two RFID stickers, RFID key fob, two circular barrel keys, security cable

RAPiD® Safe 2600KP (Large) Specifications:

  • Type: 4-Inch Barrel Pistols / 2-Inch Revolvers
  • Exterior Dimensions: 10.7" x 8.7" x 2.9"
  • Interior Dimensions: 7" x 7.7" x 2.2"
  • MSRP: 2600KP $236.99

RAPiD® Safe 2700KP (X-Large)

  • Type: 1911 Pistols / 4-Inch Revolvers
  • Exterior Dimensions: 12.7" x 8.7" x 2.9"
  • Interior Dimensions: 9" x 7.7" x 2.2"
  • 2700KP $275.99