i-PRO introduces new 4K Panoramic Front Camera for police vehicles

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL. — i-PRO Americas Inc., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced the launch of its new 4K Panoramic Front Camera for police vehicles, the WV-VCF41P. A component of i-PRO’s powerful ICV4000 in-car video (ICV) system, the new camera is ideal for law enforcement agencies seeking wide-angle coverage and high-resolution capture of video evidence from the vehicle.

Unlike traditional forward-facing cameras, the WV-VCF41P provides a full 150-degree field of view. The innovative lens is specifically designed to minimize distortion and edge warping, resulting in the widest angle offered. Behind the lens, the camera’s 4K sensor is i-PRO’s highest resolution sensor for mobile video evidence applications. This advanced lens and sensor combination accurately records events as they unfold across the entire scene in front of the vehicle. With support for detailed forensic zooming into areas of interest without image blurring, the WV-VCF41P presents the clearest possible evidence.

“Policing with an ICV system is more demanding than ever, with the expectation that each interaction and event will be captured on video. Many in-vehicle cameras offer a limited field of view between 55 and 85 degrees and are unable to record what occurs to the extreme left and right of the central focus. Having a 150-degree field of view that uses a 4K resolution sensor allows our in-vehicle video camera to capture the incident with the widest angle offered in a high-quality camera, making every pixel count,” said Adam Lowenstein, Director of Product Management at i-PRO Americas.

The compact design of the versatile WV-VCF41P fits behind the rearview mirror so it does not obstruct the driver’s view. Its 32:9 aspect ratio image reduces storage requirements by cropping away unnecessary areas, such as the sky or a vehicle’s hood, allowing agencies to concentrate on the relevant parts of the evidence. A simple Power over Ethernet connection allows for easy installation, and a built-in G-force sensor provides automatic activation upon impact which reduces the cost and complexity of installing a separate sensor.

The ICV4000 and WV-VCF41P support uploading video evidence simply and easily into the CloUDE digital evidence management system using either Wi-Fi, a mobile router, or a mobile data terminal with cellular connection. Powered by Genetec Clearance, CloUDE allows officers and investigators to store, manage, review and share evidence from their in-vehicle or body-worn cameras efficiently and easily from within a single application. Authorized individuals can share cases and digital video evidence with cooperating agencies, prosecutors, attorneys, or members of the media. Secure access and chain of custody are controlled through straightforward policies managed in the application. Additionally, advanced logging creates an audit trail of all user actions, available for management review at any time.

An NDAA-compliant solution, the WV-VCF41P harnesses the power of the advanced Ambarella AI vision processor for AI edge applications.

For more information, visit https://i-pro.com/us/en/publicsafety/