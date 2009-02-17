IACP Now Accepting Nominations for the 2009 Excellence in Victim Services Award

The IACP Victim Services Committee and LogIn, Inc. created an award to honor law enforcement agencies that have made exemplary efforts in providing innovative service to victims of crime. The Excellence in Victim Services Award recognizes agencies that utilize best practices such as effective partnerships, training methods and performance monitoring tools to place victims at the center of their public safety efforts and response to crime.

The winners in each category will receive a trip for two to the 116th Annual IACP Conference to be held October 3-7, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. The trip includes conference registration, airfare, lodging, and meals during the stay.

For more information about the award or to apply for nomination click here, or contact Keely McCarthy at evsa@theiacp.org, or call (800) 843-4227 ext. 810. All nominations must be submitted and postmarked no later than April 10, 2009.