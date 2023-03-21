Knightscope receives 3 orders for K1 emergency communication suite of products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Knightscope, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced three new orders for its K1 emergency communication suite of products. A New Hampshire university purchased its first Knightscope K1 Retrofit Kit to test in anticipation of a larger roll out; the Borough of Carteret Police Department in New Jersey bought 2 K1 Blue Light Towers for a local park; and the Port Authority NY NJ expanded their previous order to include an additional 6 K1 Call Boxes for the Bayonne Bridge.

Knightscope’s new emergency communication devices are continuing to attract more customers, expanding the Company’s reach and market awareness. In spite of the prevalence of personal mobile devices, emergency communications are still needed and sought after. Common issues such as a dead battery, failed 911 service or geography that causes spotty wireless coverage lead one to add options. These systems also offer some redundancy if a particular cellular service fails. Solar power, cameras, and loudspeakers add to their utility and serve to further deter nefarious activity, especially when used in conjunction with Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs).

ROBOT ROADSHOW SUCCESSFULLY HITS 75 LANDINGS

The Robot Roadshow has now made 75 landings in 24 states and Washington, D.C., with the tour scheduled to carry on for the remainder of 2023. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots are leading the tour across the U.S. in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technologies Knightscope has to offer that are already helping to protect the places people live, work, study and visit. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here.

