Konus to Unveil Range of New Optics at SHOT Show 2009

Miami, Florida, October 6, 2007 – As preparations for the 31st Annual SHOT Show get underway, Konus Optical & Sports Systems announces a wide range of new hunting and shooting optics to be unveiled at the show, January 15-18, 2009, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

“This year Konus brings some very interesting things to the table at SHOT Show,” said Mark Shore, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Konus USA. “With the addition of handgun scopes to the KonusPro family, a one-power scope and three new additions to our M-30 line, we are looking forward to an exciting 2009.”

For the first time ever, Konus will launch a series of handgun scopes as part of their highly successful KonusPro line of riflescopes. The new KonusPro 2x28 and 2-8x28 feature long eye relief, multi-coated optics, a one-piece tube and a 30/30-style reticle. Both scopes are parallax correct at 50 yards and feature the unique Konus glass engraved reticle system in which the reticle is laser-etched onto precision glass rather than using a thin wire.

And for those who hunt and/or live in areas that do not allow magnification, Konus introduces the KonusPro 1X32. This scope is completely legal in any “no-magnification” zoned areas. No longer will the hunter have to settle for the cumbersome uncertainty of aligning the three aim points of an iron sight. With this unique scope, hunters will be able to fulfill their quest for the accuracy that a riflescope and a single plane reticle have to offer. The 1x32 features long eye relief, the Konus engraved reticle system, and multi-coated optics.

On the heels of a successful launch of the KonusPro M-30 Series, Konus will add three more scopes to this popular line. The new 3-12x56 is a versatile scope that can be used for varmint hunting, big game or bench rest shooting. The new 1-4x24 is an ideal shotgun or blackpowder scope with long eye relief. And for dangerous game hunters or those who hunt in heavily wooded areas, Konus will launch the 1.5-6x44, which provides optimum light transmission and is parallax correct at 100 yards. All KonusPro M30 scopes are designed for power and precision and are ideal for hunting, military use, law enforcement and bench rest/target shooting. Every scope in the line features a true 30mm tube throughout, lockable tactical turrets, an illuminated BLUE engraved reticle (mil dot or center dot), an anti-canting level system, fully multi-coated high-definition optics and long eye relief.

