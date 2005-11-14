LAPD Authors.com Announces New Addition

San Dimas, CA. - Steve C. Rose, a retired Los Angeles police officer announced the release of his new book - Hit the Streets. According to Raymond E. Foster, editor, LAPDAuthors.com, “Rose was a Los Angeles Police Officer for 21 years.” Rose’s first book, Hit the Streets, “gives the reader an inside look at police work.”

Rose joins the ranks of 26 retired and active Los Angeles Police Officers who have authored books. “Maybe it’s the proximity to Hollywood, but LAPD officers have written more books than any other law enforcement agency,” Foster said. The 26 LAPD authors have written a combined total of 63 books. The subjects include academic works about policing, true crime novels, biographical accounts of policing and “some of the best cop fiction ever written,” Foster added.

Although the lapdauthors.com only listed authors, Foster said that LAPD officers have been very active writers in television and movies. Probably the most famous former LAPD officer to write and produce in Hollywood was Gene Roddenberry who is best known for creating Star Trek. However, the authors aren’t far behind in notoriety. Joseph Wambaugh and Paul Bishop are “well-known writers of crime fiction,” Foster said. The writers come from all ranks within the department. Indeed, the current Chief of Police, William Bratton, and two former chiefs, Daryl F. Gates and William H. Parker are noted authors.

More information about Steven C. Rose, his book and other authors of the Los Angeles Police Department can be obtained at www.lapdauthors.com

