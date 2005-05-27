Lowell, MA PD Employs DropFire’s Blaze Technology To Assist in Capturing Kidnapper

Suite of Solutions Expedites Transmission of Intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, MA - DropFire, Inc., a provider of wireless applications for the public safety community, today announced that its suite of solutions has assisted the Lowell, MA Police Department in capturing a wanted kidnapper.

“We received word that a suspected male had kidnapped a woman at gun point. The call came from the victim’s parents who knew the kidnapper’s name. Dispatch officers immediately pulled the suspect’s image from our mug shot database and descriptive information from our arrest record database. Then, utilizing DropFire’s BLAZE™ Alert system, the data was broadcast to all cruiser Mobile Data Terminals,” said Craig Withycombe, Management Information Systems, Lowell Police Department. “The alert resulted in the fast apprehension of the kidnapper and the live rescue of the victim.”

BLAZE Alert has digitized the legacy paper-based APBs (All Persons Broadcast) currently used in the public safety field. Legacy APBs disseminate information on missing persons and suspects to police officers in the field via voice over radio, email or paper.

BLAZE Alert allows mobile officers to receive instant and image-rich APB notifications and digital broadcasts of suspects and missing persons. The time it takes to get pertinent information to all officers in the field is reduced to mere seconds as compared to hours-thereby improving the success rate and speed of finding missing people, as well as wanted criminals.

“DropFire’s BLAZE platform was created to streamline the field efforts of the public safety industry,” said Scott Cohen, CEO, DropFire. “With BLAZE, police departments are now able to disseminate mission critical intelligence over wireless networks in real time. This translates into heightened productivity for mobile officers and the ability to improve success rates for apprehending criminals as shown in Lowell.”

DropFire’s BLAZE Server and mobile device software, already in use at several police departments in Massachusetts, enables field officers to send and retrieve data from local police department databases-including mug shots, missing-persons images and data on current suspects. It also gives officers the ability to transmit digital information from the field back to headquarters for storage and redistribution. As a result, digital images can be made available quickly and easily to officers in the field.

About DropFire, Inc.

DropFire is a wireless application development company focusing on improving productivity for public safety field officers. DropFire’s BLAZE™ technology provides secure remote communication of image-rich mission critical intelligence - mug shots, arrest records, APB’s, citations, reports, standard operating procedures, maps and even surveillance video. BLAZE™ is compatible with all Windows based devices including laptops, PDAs, Blackberries, and tablet PCs. BLAZE™ seamlessly integrates with existing database applications including CAD/RMS (computer aided dispatch/records management system) which limits the learning curve for personnel and eases implementation. DropFire is privately held and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

To obtain more information on equipping your organization with BLAZE Alert, visit the DropFire website at www.dropfire.com or email sales@dropfire.com.