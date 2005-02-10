Major Expansion for Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc.

New FSS Facility Solidifies AIS Market Position

Seattle - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (www.ais-sim.com) announces a major expansion of its weapons conversions division, FSS, in Melbourne, Florida. FSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of AIS, Inc.

FSS conducts all of the weapons conversion for use with training simulators, including the AIS PRISim™ system and the Reality Response SVS system. The new 15,000 square foot facility expansion will include an increase in the number of employees as well. The facility has doubled its workforce during the past year.

“The expansion of this facility is a direct response to the increased demand for simulation training technologies in the homeland security sector,” says Tim May, President and CEO of Advanced Interactive Systems. “We are well positioned for continued strong growth during the coming year,” he added.

The new address for AIS/FSS is now: 7760 Technology Drive, West Melbourne, Florida 32904. The phone and fax numbers remain the same. The phone number is 321-674-2150 and the fax number is 321-674-2063.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, explosive) hazard response tasks. NASS, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides counterterrorism and security planning. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Washington D.C.; McLean, Virginia; Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.