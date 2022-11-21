National law enforcement officers memorial fund announces September 2022 officer of the month

Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey Officer rushed into home during fire to save the life of a handicapped woman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced Patrolman Christopher Connors of the Hasbrouck Heights (NJ) Police Department as the Officer of the Month for September 2022. Connors was selected for this honor after rescuing and saving a handicapped woman from a fire to their home.

On the afternoon of August 1, 2022, Patrolman Christopher Connors responded to a residential smoke alarm call in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. Upon arrival, Patrolman Connors found a single-family home partially engulfed in flames as the fire quickly spread from the kitchen to the upper floor of the house.

A woman on the front lawn indicated that her handicapped daughter was still inside the burning home. Patrolman Connors quickly rushed inside to find the 65-year-old woman in her wheelchair on the second floor. After almost 90 seconds inside the smoke-filled home, Patrolman Connors located the woman and brought her to safety outside.

“Patrolman Connors exemplifies the best of what is right and good about the law enforcement profession,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “His selflessness by springing into action saved the life of a woman who was moments away from suffocating and likely burning to death. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is proud to honor Patrolman Christopher Connors as our Officer of the Month for September 2022.”

Both the officer and the woman were treated on the scene by paramedics. Thankfully, in large part because of the officers’ quick response, neither of them required further medical care.

The Officer of the Month Award Program is sponsored by the Police Unity Tour and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

To learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund Officer of the Month program, please visit: https://nleomf.org/officer-of-the-month-award/

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.