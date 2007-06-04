New Feature Illustrates Heroic Deeds

Noted cartoonist Don Lomax has teamed up with Police and Security News to produce “Above and Beyond…” – real depictions of heroic acts by law enforcement professionals.

Just as our soldiers deserve recognition for their bravery overseas, so do the men and women of law enforcement here on the home front.

Do you (or someone you know) deserve special recognition for answering the call of duty while ignoring your own personal safety? Police and Security News wants to know!

Nominations for “Above and Beyond…” should be based on the factual rescue of a citizen or the apprehension of a criminal in which the officer(s) demonstrated exceptional courage and bravery.

Upon acceptance, these actions will be highlighted in an illustrated (comic strip-like) format and published in a future edition of Police and Security News. Additionally, the original published artwork (suitable for framing) will be presented free of charge to the individual or department/agency as a remembrance.

Submissions should include a description of the incident (1000 words, maximum), photos of the officers(s), as well as a letter or E-mail from the ranking officer of the department/agency certifying the nomination. Additional photos of the locale(s) are suggested, but not necessary. The identity of the involved citizens or arrestees is not requested.

Please direct all submissions and/or questions to:

James Devery, Editor

Police and Security News

1208 Juniper St.

Quakertown, PA 18951

jdevery@policeandsecuritynews.com

Don’t wait! Nominate someone today – so that hero can be recognized in print, too!