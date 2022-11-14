Outdoor Edge cutlery announces new sales representation

Outdoor Edge Cutlery is happy to announce the hiring of several manufacturer representative groups.

Odle Sales Agency has been hired to handle the Midwest Territory, Wild West Marketing will manage the West Territory, Murski Breeding Sales will manage the Southeast Territory, and JKS Unlimited will manage the Northeast.

Parent company Revo Brands has extensive relationships with most of the representatives noted above and with these new additions provides the customer base with one consistent local point of contact. These groups have helped drive the Real Avid brand into a leadership position and the company is excited to start the next chapter with their involvement with Outdoor Edge. The team is comprised of heavy end users and shares the company’s passion of growing the business through meeting both end user and customer needs.

Outdoor Edge Cutlery designs, develops, and supplies highly functional knives, blades and hand tools for outdoor enthusiasts and professional tradesmen. Outdoor Edge Cutlery is based in Lakewood, CO and is a subsidiary of parent company Revo Brands, located in Plymouth, MN.

About Outdoor Edge:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe™ replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products call 800-477-3343; email moreinfo@outdooredge.com; or visit www.outdooredge.com. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.

About Revo Brands:

Revo Brands is the parent company of enthusiast and mission critical brands that drive growth through superior innovation, design and marketing. Our brand portfolio features market leading brands Real Avid and Outdoor Edge. Visit www.RevoBrands.com for more information.