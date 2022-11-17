Outdoor edge cutlery grows sales team

Outdoor Edge Cutlery has hired Marty Owens as the Vice President of Sales-East.

Marty began his professional sales career at Proctor & Gamble and has worked with several well-known brands such as Stanley Black & Decker, Gerber Outdoor Products, CRKT, and recreational water sports company Airhead Sports.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Marty to the team. He is a high performing professional that is customer focused, detailed oriented, and strives to make every single day as productive as possible. His extensive cutlery experience will help accelerate Outdoor Edge’s growth while exceeding our customers’ expectations,” said Jody Agnew, Revo Brands Chief Revenue Officer.

Courtesy Photo

Marty and his wife reside in Denver, CO and he will work out of the new Outdoor Edge office located in Lakewood, CO when not traveling.

Outdoor Edge Cutlery designs, develops, and supplies highly functional knives, blades and hand tools for outdoor enthusiasts and professional tradesmen. Outdoor Edge Cutlery is based in Lakewood, CO and is a subsidiary of parent company Revo Brands, located in Plymouth, MN.

