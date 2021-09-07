Panasonic showcases latest TOUGHBOOK Solutions for Law Enforcement at IACP 2021

Newark, N.J. — Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced plans to attend IACP 2021, taking place virtually from September 11-14, 2021. The company will engage in conversations about how mobile technology can best serve the industry, and demonstrate its range of TOUGHBOOK solutions designed to help law enforcement agencies run more connected operations and create more efficient workflows.

This year, Panasonic has released a number of new TOUGHBOOK solutions that will be on display at the show, including the new TOUGHBOOK G2 and enhanced versions of the TOUGHBOOK 55 and TOUGHBOOK 33. Each device responds to direct industry challenges, stemming from Panasonic’s collaboration with customers to solve industry pain points through the deployment of innovative hardware and software solutions. Device features and highlights include:

TOUGHBOOK G2: The TOUGHBOOK G2 is a fully rugged 2-in-1 detachable tablet that features an optional keyboard, a modular design and user-removable expansion packs (xPAK’s) to suit changing officer needs. The TOUGHBOOK G2 is an evolution of the TOUGHBOOK G1 tablet and TOUGHBOOK 20 laptop, with additional computing power, added enterprise security and new device management benefits. For officers who need to be able to operate a computer in either laptop or tablet mode, and dock or mount the device in a vehicle, the 2-in-1 detachable design is the preferred form factor. The TOUGHBOOK G2 is also backwards compatible with most TOUGHBOOK 20 and G1 docks.

TOUGHBOOK 33mk2: The updated TOUGHBOOK 33 with its 2-in-1 form factor and 3:2 display gives officers and law enforcement professionals the balance of durability, flexibility, and enterprise computing power. The TOUGHBOOK 33 offers enhanced connectivity, including the ability to connect to Private LTE CBRS networks, meaning that workers can be effective no matter where the day takes them. OPAL SSD's are also standard on the enhanced TOUGHBOOK 33, giving law enforcement added encryption capabilities, meaning officers and their teams can feel secure when accessing sensitive information even from remote locations.

“IACP has always presented a fantastic opportunity for Panasonic and our customers to engage in conversations about the latest industry trends,” said Alex Nollmann, Director of Public Sector Sales at Panasonic. “For the past 25 years, we have worked closely with law enforcement professionals to develop innovative solutions that streamline workflows and give officers more time to spend interacting with their communities. We look forward to continued collaboration to help officers achieve new levels of productivity.”

