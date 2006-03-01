Plant Equipment and CML Emergency Services Complete Merger

Combined entity is the undisputed industry leader

San Francisco, CA : Golden Gate Capital, a $2.6 billion private equity firm, today announced portfolio company Plant Equipment, Inc. completed its merger with CML Emergency Services Inc., which was acquired from funds advised by Apax Partners. The combined entity will be the world’s leading vendor of emergency response solutions for public saftey and private security organizations, with an installed base that includes over two-thirds of the US Public Safety market. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The merger of Plant and CML creates the world’s largest provider of emergency response solutions and services for organizations that serve and protect their communities, cities and countries,” said David Dominik, Managing Director of Golden Gate Capital. “The company has the most comprehensive product lines, distribution channels and support services in the space, along with an experienced, innovative engineering team that is driven by customer objectives. That’s a powerful, long-term value proposition for organizations that seek to optimize response to unforeseen events and adapt to new technological challenges.”

Timothy J. Fuller, Plant Equipment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our mandate is to deliver the most effective critical infrastructure protection solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of first responders. Our ability to do so, with the industry’s largest and most accomplished team of technology innovators, customer support personnel and channel partners, is unparalleled. Finally, critical communications organizations have a single provider to meet all of their requirements.”

The organizational structure and corporate branding of the newly merged company will be announced in the coming weeks. All current Plant and CML product lines will continue to be supported as per existing agreements with customers.