PoliceOne Receives 2 Nominations for 2009 Maggie Awards

The Praetorian Group Receives 8 Nominations for 2009 Maggie Awards Overall

SAN FRANCISCO- March 6, 2009—PoliceOne announced it has received two nominations for the Western Publications Association’s 2009 Maggie Awards. PoliceOne’s parent company, The Praetorian Group, Inc, the leading online media company in the public safety market, received 8 nominations overall across its primary online portals, Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com.

Each year, the Maggie Awards honors the best online publications and Web sites in the Western United States. The eight nominations received by the Praetorian Group ranked the company among the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards. Praetorian was awarded multiple nominations in the following categories:

The eight nominations eclipsed Praetorian’s total of four nominations from 2008.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as an industry leader in providing original online content for the public safety market,” said Alex Ford, CEO of The Praetorian Group. “Our eight nominations this year speak volumes about the dedication and talent of our editorial team”.

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publications Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publications Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications across the Western United States.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as online video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.