PoliceOne.com Acquires LawEnforcement.com Domain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Police1.com, the nation’s leading law enforcement resource Web site, today announced it has acquired the LawEnforcement.com domain name.

In acquiring the domain, Police1 has further solidified its position as the top online destination for law enforcement related product information and news. Users navigating to LawEnforcement.com will now be redirected to the Police1.com homepage.

“Over the past ten years, I have built LawEnforcement.com into a leading law enforcement website,” said Joe Saladino, former owner of LawEnforcement.com. “I am proud to join PoliceOne’s mission in delivering valuable information and resources to police and law enforcement worldwide.”

“Our acquisition of the LawEnforcement.com domain allows us to create an additional point of access for law enforcement officers to Police1,” said Alex Ford, Police1 Founder and CEO. “It further enhances our ability to deliver our industry leading content to all segments of the law enforcement community and better execute on our mission of keeping law enforcement better informed and well equipped to meet the challenges they face daily.”

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement web site in the country with more than 176,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 94,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories (verify number) which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.

