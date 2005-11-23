PoliceOne.com Announces Exclusive Partnership With PoliceDriving.com

Leading Law Enforcement resources team up to promote police driving safety and to improve driver training

Police1.com, the nation’s leading resource for law enforcement information, and PoliceDriving.com, one of the first sites designed to promote police driving safety, have announced an educational and informative partnership aimed at helping officers become aware of the importance of driver safety.

As part of the partnership, Captain Travis Yates, founder of PoliceDriving.com, will be writing a monthly article related to police driving safety for the Police1 site. Yates will also be on hand for consultation on incidents and news events related to his areas of expertise.

“Partnering with Police1 allows PoliceDriving.com to reach more officers nationwide and abroad in order to more effectively promote law enforcement driver training and vehicle safety,” Yates said.

Yates started PoliceDriving.com over three years ago, making it one of the few sites available online to address Law Enforcement driving issues. Over the years, Yates has strived to educate officers on a wide range of issues, including police pursuits and vehicle inspections.

With more than 96,000 registered members, Police1 is dedicated to officer safety and keeping officers informed. Police1 had a strong desire to help provide information to officers on police driving/pursuit safety. Together, Police1 and PoliceDriving.com provide a venue for information that focuses on police driving.

“We are enthusiastic to tackle yet another important topic of concern for law enforcement,” states Alex Ford , CEO of Police1. “We have become aware of the increasing number of officer-related traffic accidents in the past few years and anything we can do to help the law enforcement community is of the utmost concern. This partnership allows us to inform officers of what they can do to be safer and more effective on the roads.”

About Captain Travis Yates

Captain Travis Yates is a Team Leader with the Tulsa Police Precision Driver Training Unit. He is a nationally recognized driving instructor and a certified instructor in tire deflation devices and the pursuit intervention technique. Capt. Yates has a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern State University . He moderates www.policedriving.com, a website dedicated to law enforcement driving issues.

About Police1

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement web site in the country with more than 96,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safe, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to over 58,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers more than 125 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.