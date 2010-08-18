PoliceOne.com Launches Mobile Site for Law Enforcement

http://m.police1.com/SAN FRANCISCO , CA – Police1.com , the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced that is has released a fully functional mobile version of its site, enabling officers to access Police1 from any phone with an internet connection.

Police1 Mobile provides officers with breaking police news, tactical tips, photos, expert columnist articles, a list of upcoming Calibre Press seminars, and a wide range of other law enforcement content. Registered Police1 members who have been verified as law enforcement professionals may also log into the mobile site and view secure articles and tips, giving them access to mission-critical information when they need it most.

“We are committed to keeping officers safe while they are on the streets and we are furthering that commitment by providing online resources in a format that can be accessed anywhere” said Robert Dippell , Online Director for Police1. “Law enforcement professionals are increasingly reliant on mobile devices while they are serving in the field. We are excited to provide them one more tool to stay informed.”

Users will be automatically directed to Police1 Mobile if they visit Police1.com from any mobile device. The site may also be accessed directly by visiting http://m.police1.com from any internet-enabled mobile device.

