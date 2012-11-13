Praetorian Group Launches Military1.com to Serve Active Duty Military Community

Launching on Veterans’ Day 2012, military news and information site to bring modern web design, product research, training resources and secure content to military community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading digital media company for the public safety and security marketplace, has announced the launch of Military1.com, a comprehensive online news and information resource for active duty military personnel. With a focus on all branches of the U.S. military, Military1 will provide a vast array of information covering everything from the news of the day to expert insights, training videos and new products.

With thirteen years of experience in the public safety market via leading online properties Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com, Praetorian Group has an unmatched track record using web technology to connect first responders and deliver mission-critical content that helps them stay more informed, safer and better able to protect their communities. Military1.com will utilize a similar model to serve the unique needs of active duty military, with an emphasis on creating an unparalleled repository of product information for both Department of Defense and individual purchases.

Military1 will differ from other military media sites in part through the application of modern web technology and features – including responsive web design, which enables better display on mobile devices and tablets – but also through a targeted focus on active duty personnel and new veterans transitioning to civilian life. It will focus primarily on content and research for all ranks, with unique features such as a “Military-only” section offering secure content – accessible only by verified military personnel who elect to register with Military1.

“We are looking forward to serving an entirely new audience of heroes,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “Our initial research has shown a distinct need for a more comprehensive online resource for active duty military personnel, and we are excited to fill that need with a website that not only looks terrific and incorporates modern web features and functionality– but also will aggregate an increasing amount of mission critical information and training, career content and product research. Our goal is to provide a secure environment for service members to consume content and interact with fellow members of the military community.”

Military1 consists of six channels, each relating to a specific branch of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Defense. Each is designed to present the resources, products and information most relevant to them – ranging from product research, career advice, jobs, news, expert columns and education to training content, lifestyle features, videos, military benefits and more.

Following the official launch on Veterans’ Day, Military1 will continue to debut new features over the next several months – including comprehensive product research categories, original video programming, community networking features and user-generated content sections. Military1 will also be releasing a mobile app for iOS and Android in early 2013.

For more information on Military1, visit www.Military1.com/about.



About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2.5 million public safety professionals every month and count more than 850,000 first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About Military1

Military1.com serves the military community by providing all branches of military personnel with mission critical online resources, including product research, training information, career advice, jobs, news, education, videos, expert columnist articles and more.

For information on Military1, visit www.Military1.com/about