Spillman Makes Inc. Magazine’s Top 5,000 List

Company named one of the fastest-growing in the nation for the second consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY — Spillman Technologies has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by Inc. magazine. The publication released its 2008 list today, calling it “the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs.”

This is the second consecutive year that Spillman has made Inc. magazine’s 5,000 list. According to Inc.’s Web site, fewer than half the companies featured on this year’s list also made the list in 2007. Inc. cited customer referrals as one factor contributing to Spillman’s growth.

“We are honored to receive this award for another consecutive year,” said Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark. “Our steady growth is being propelled by our continued commitment to provide the most reliable and innovative software products and complete customer satisfaction to public safety agencies nationwide.”

Spillman, a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, was one of 83 Utah companies included in the compilation.

The 2008 Inc. 5,000 list measures the revenue growth of privately held, independent companies from 2004 through 2007. Over that four-year period, Spillman experienced a 54 percent increase in revenue growth.

“The Inc. 5,000 gives an unrivalled portrait of young, underreported companies across all industries doing fascinating things with cutting-edge business models, as well as older companies that are still showing impressive growth,” said Inc. 5,000 Project Manager Jim Melloan.

The 5,000 companies that made the list reported aggregate revenue of $185 billion and a median three-year growth of 147 percent. This year’s Inc. 5,000 companies are also engines of job growth, having created more than 826,033 jobs since they were individually founded.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of integrated software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 700 agencies nationwide.

Complete information on this year’s Inc. 5,000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.