The Praetorian Group Receives 5 Nominations for 2010 Maggie Awards

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has received five nominations for the Western Publishing Association’s 2010 Maggie Awards across two of its primary online portals, Police1.com and FireRescue1.com.

Each year, the Maggie Awards honors the best online publications and Web sites in the Western United States. The five nominations received by the Praetorian Group ranked the company among the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards. Praetorian was awarded multiple nominations in the following categories:

Police1.com:

Best Web Publication/Trade

Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column: Surviving the Streets

FireRescue1.com:

Best Web Publication/Trade

Best Use of Social Media/Trade & Consumer: FireRescue1 Facebook Protective Glove Survey

Best Web or Digital Edition Article/Trade: Flashover: Time to Get Out

The Praetorian Group has received 16 Maggie nominations over the past three years. This is the first year the company has been recognized in the Best Web Publication/Trade category, recognizing general excellence across an entire Web site.

“We are once again honored to be recognized as an industry leader in providing high quality, mission critical online content for the public safety market,” said Alex Ford, CEO of The Praetorian Group. “For us to have achieved such a high level of recognition from an organization as respected as the WPA for three consecutive years speaks volumes about the dedication and talent of our team.”

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications across the Western United States.

The 2010 Maggie Award winners will be announced at the 59th Annual Maggie Awards Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on May 7, 2010.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as online video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.