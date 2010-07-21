City of Gary Expands ShotSpotter Gunshot Location System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.-The City of Gary and the Gary Police Department announce the expansion of their ShotSpotter Gunshot Location System® - Stationary Array (GLS-SA). The latest expansion was funded using $630,000 in COPS Technology Grant Funds through the Department of Justice. The system now covers an 8.5 mile area and includes the addition of a mobile software client which will allow the technology to be used directly by both 9-1-1 dispatch and patrol officers. Since its initial installation in 2005, the Gary Police Department has attributed dozens of apprehensions, weapon confiscations and arrests directly to the ShotSpotter GLS.

The system is used to detect, locate, alert and track gunfire and other explosive events in near real-time. Each event is logged into a historical database for strategic and tactical crime analysis that reveals crime trends, patterns, and hot spots within a coverage area. ShotSpotter GLS data has also been used to corroborate and refute eye witness testimony, establish a timeline of events, and aid in crime scene reconstruction.

“Building on the initial success of the system, the ShotSpotter GLS will provide us with critical actionable intelligence and more complete data on gun crime within our community,” said Police Chief Gary Carter. “Using system data, we will be able to enhance anti-crime strategies that are already in place and further reduce gun violence within the community.”

“This technology is a vital tool in our arsenal and will play a valuable role in our efforts to combat Gary’s gun crime,” said Mayor Rudy Clay. “The end result will be improved safety for responding officers and the citizens of Gary.”

“The Gary Police Department has continued to rely on the ShotSpotter GLS to give them previously unavailable gun crime intelligence. Their continuing commitment to deriving benefit from the system has allowed officers to better analyze, monitor and respond to gun-crime trends and build more targeted crime prevention strategies,” said Gregg Rowland, senior vice president of ShotSpotter, Inc. “The result has been safer neighborhoods and improved quality of life within the City of Gary.”

Over 50 cities and counties around the world use ShotSpotter GLS data and analytics capabilities to drive intelligence-led policing and targeted anti-crime programs. Agencies using the ShotSpotter GLS report reductions in violent crime rates by at least 30 percent and gunfire rate reductions by as much as 60 to 80 percent after the first year of operation.

