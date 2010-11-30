Sixteen Nevada agencies adopt Spillman for statewide data sharing

State agencies, police departments, and sheriff’s offices to collaborate using new software

CARSON CITY, Nev. – In a major cooperative effort to bolster public safety statewide, 16 Nevada agencies have selected Spillman Technologies to provide a new software system.

The ability to share data across jurisdictional lines will help agencies track criminals, said Pat Conmay, Chief of Records and Technology for the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

“Data sharing enables agencies to do a much better job of protecting the public,” Conmay said. “The individuals who are engaged in these crimes are very mobile. It’s very valuable to know what’s happening in all parts of the state and to be able to compare and track that data.”

Six state agencies have adopted Spillman: the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Nevada DMV Compliance Enforcement Division, the Nevada Secretary of State, and the Nevada Division of State Parks. Five sheriff’s offices, four police departments, and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office also adopted Spillman. A statewide license is available to an additional 17 agencies.

Agencies will also use Spillman InSight to share data with the Las Vegas Police Department and other agencies that are using non-Spillman software.

Conmay said the agencies worked with Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association to develop the concept of a statewide system. After a significant proposal process and visiting the agencies for on-site meetings, Spillman was selected as the software vendor to implement the system.

Nine agencies will share data on a server housed at the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The ability to participate in a host-shared system made the software affordable to agencies that could not have implemented it on their own, Conway said.

“This project means that a much bigger portion of Nevada’s population will have enhanced public safety,” he said. “Many agencies probably wouldn’t have had the ability to do it unless it was a cooperative effort.”

“This Nevada project represents an important shift in the industry, with large public safety agencies looking to off-the-shelf software products in an effort to reduce spending,” said Joe Lunt, Spillman Technologies’ vice president of sales and marketing. “We are pleased to be able to meet that expectation while continuing to offer near-custom flexibility in software functionality.”

The agencies will begin to go live with the new system in mid-2011.

The Nevada agencies will join more than 850 public safety agencies throughout the nation using Spillman software.

