PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Flying Cross introduces Titan Flex, a Daily Duty uniform that gives officers the mobility of performance apparel while keeping the professional appearance agencies require, at the 2026 IACP Annual Conference and Exposition, October 24–27 in Orlando, Florida.

Patrol work asks more of a duty uniform than it used to. Officers spend their shifts moving in and out of vehicles, carrying more equipment, and working longer hours. Titan Flex was developed to meet those demands without compromising a clean appearance.

“Officers need a uniform that keeps up with the way they work, and agencies need it to look professional at every point of the shift,” said Tim Freischmidt, Vice President, General Manager of Public Safety at Flying Cross. “Titan Flex was built to do both. The fabric, the fit, and the fabric cooling technology in the Hybrid Shirt all came back to what an officer deals with over a full shift. 37.5® Technology pulls heat and moisture away from the body under a vest carrier, so officers stay cooler, drier, and more focused when the shift runs long.”

Titan Flex is crafted from 5.8oz 100% stretch polyester ripstop fabric. Mechanical stretch provides added mobility, while the ripstop construction resists abrasion from repeated wear and tear of job demands. A C0 finish adds stain and water resistance without sacrificing breathability, and vertical color matching keeps shirts and pants consistent in shade from piece to piece.

The Titan Flex fabric is the product of Flying Cross’s partnership with U.S. textile manufacturer Milliken & Company. Rather than selecting from a limited off-the-shelf offering, Flying Cross draws on Milliken’s entire portfolio of fabric attributes, giving it control over which performance features are built into the uniforms its customers wear.

The Titan Flex Uniform Shirt debuts the Performance Signature Shirt Fit, a more tailored fit presenting a polished appearance. The Uniform Shirt also includes stretch-mesh side panels, a concealed-zip front, and is finished with permanent creases.

The streamlined design of the Titan Flex Hybrid Shirt allows it to be worn on its own and is equally suited to agencies that use external vest carriers. Redesigned shoulder, arm, and collar construction, along with underarm gussets, increases mobility. The torso uses 37.5® Technology, a hybrid fabric cooling technology that uses evaporative cooling to help regulate body temperature and minimize sweat under a carrier.

Three pants are built on the Men’s Signature Fit: the 5-Pocket Pant, the Internal Cargo Pant, and the External Cargo Pant. All three share the traditional ExactComfort™ Waistband, a diamond gusset, and reinforced mesh pocket bags. The 5-Pocket Pant adds quarter-top pockets and a rear cellular pocket for a more formal look, while the cargo styles let agencies choose concealed or exposed storage by assignment.

Titan Flex offers consistent styling across men’s and women’s sizes, so agencies can outfit their entire department in a single uniform that conveys a commanding yet comfortable appearance. Titan Flex is available in Navy, Black, Silver Tan, and Grey, covering patrol, administrative, and specialty assignments from a single uniform collection.

Titan Flex makes its public debut at IACP 2026. See the collection demonstrated at booth #2169, where department leaders and procurement teams can also discuss uniform programs with Flying Cross representatives throughout the conference. For more information, visit flyingcross.com/collections/titan-flex.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for the U.S. military, Federal, and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross® is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping how uniforms are made by redefining innovation through design, function, and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.