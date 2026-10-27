Company spotlight: THEATRE Protectives makes a quick impact on the ballistic shield market

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article profiles THEATRE Protectives, a manufacturer of ballistic protection that makes rifle- and handgun-rated ballistic shields for law enforcement and other protective users.

From where did your company name originate?

THEATRE Protectives is a brand name owned by Leading Technology Composites, Inc (LTC). The inspiration behind the name “THEATRE Protectives” stems from the concept of a “theater of war” — a space that demands adaptability and readiness across diverse environments. Our brand embodies this notion — we design high-performing ballistic shields that are engineered to protect users in whatever demanding environment they find themselves.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

LTC is a 33-year old, privately held small business located in Wichita, Kansas. Our owner founded the company on the premise that a continual, unrelenting focus on innovation would lead to great things in the engineered composites space. Wichita is an aerospace hub, so initial products were heavily focused on airplane components, but our technology led us to becoming a leading provider of body and vehicle armor for the U.S. Department of War.

We started the THEATRE Protectives brand and launched our ballistic shield product line because we believe we can utilize our ballistic knowledge to design a shield that is a higher standard of protection than exists in the market; one that protects our law enforcement community from threats at all angles.

What is your signature product and how does it work?

THEATRE Protectives’ core products are its handgun-rated (HG2) and rifle-rated (RF1) ballistic shield configurations. They are designed to provide portable ballistic protection for law enforcement while balancing protection, weight and durability. Both configurations have been tested to ASTM E3347, a shield-specific standard that evaluates the assembled shield as a complete system, including the viewport, edges, fasteners and other potential weak points, rather than testing only the ballistic panel.

Why do you believe your products are essential to the law-enforcement community?

Ballistic shields are carried into situations where officers may be exposed to immediate armed threats, so the performance of the entire shield matters. THEATRE’s focus is on providing officers with portable protection that is tested as a complete system, not simply relying on the rating of the ballistic panel alone. That gives agencies a clearer picture of how the shield performs in the configuration an officer actually carries.

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

Our biggest challenge with THEATRE Protectives has been getting the word out to the law enforcement community — to simply make it known that we exist. We are not professional marketers, but we do make an outstanding product.

What makes your company unique?

THEATRE Protectives is a newer entrant in the ballistic shield market backed by Leading Technology Composites’ manufacturing experience. Its HG2 and RF1 shield configurations have been tested to the new ASTM E3347 standard, which evaluates the complete assembled shield and not just the panels. Within its first year in the ballistic shield market, THEATRE also secured a contract to supply ballistic shields to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

In general, our customers like our commitment to delivering the highest quality products on time, every time. As a supplier for nearly every currently fielded body armor program for the U.S. DOW, LTC has a very strong relationship with the U.S. military.

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

Serving our military and law enforcement community is something LTC takes with the utmost seriousness and pride. We have been fortunate to hear some of the stories of the heroes who have been saved by our body armor and have had them come to our factory to speak to our employees. Those events have really underscored the critical importance that what our employees do every single day matters. It’s hard to imagine anything more rewarding than that.

Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety/community? Tell us more.

LTC donates to the Special Forces Wounded Warrior fund. Our employees participate in annual Habitat for Humanity builds in the Wichita area as well as food drives for the Kansas Food Bank. Additionally, LTC is a proud sponsor of the Boys and Girls Clubs and the originator of the Wichita State University Shocker 9/11 Veteran Business and Engineering Scholarship.

Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share with our users about you or your company?

LTC has delivered millions of body armor plates to our soldiers in the U.S. Army and is a proud supplier of components that protect the PAC-3 Patriot Missile program.

THEATRE Protectives secured a contract to supply ballistic shields to U.S. Customs and Border Protection within its first year in the ballistic shield market.

What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

We can broadly say THEATRE is focused on expanding awareness and adoption of its ballistic shields among law enforcement agencies and continuing to build relationships across the public safety market.