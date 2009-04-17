Introducing PatrolBat from Baker Ballistics

The PatrolBat™ is a lightweight, very portable, highly mobile and extremely protective ballistic shield that allows both hands on the primary weapon.

Construction:

Three independent curved hard and durable composite armor panels, reinforced edges, armor panels attached and shock-mounted via nylon webbing and elastic straps. Includes weapon stabilization guide, hand support strap and nylon web lanyard (with adjuster & quick release design) for quick attachment to user’s duty belt.

Colors:

Black. Other colors available on special order.

Weight:

12.3 lbs.

Ballistic Coverage:

Fully deployed – approximately 5.2 sq/ft of multi-curved ballistic protection that protects the user from greater angled threats much more effectively than larger conventional rectangular shields.

Ballistic Capability:

9MM 124gr. FMC Exceeding 1600 F.P.S., designed in accordance with NIJ-STD- 0108.01, Threat Level IIIA ballistic protocols.

Ballistic Material:

Multi-curved proprietary Aramid Reinforced Composite (ARC™)

Standard Identification:

POLICE or SHERIFF Identification (other ID available on special order). Default identification marking is POLICE.

Operating Temperature Range:

5º F through 130º F

Storage Temperature Range:

- 30º F through 165º F

For more information and product details, visit www.bakerballisticsllc.com.