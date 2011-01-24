Safariland Expands Line of PROTECH IMPAC Special Threat Plates

New IMPAC-RT PLUS offers affordable rifle threat protection in a sleek design.

JACKSONVILLE, FL. – Safariland, a BAE Systems line of business, announced today the introduction of the new PROTECH® IMPAC™-RT Plus to its line of PROTECH IMPAC special threat plates. These plates provide law enforcement officers the option to upgrade protection against rifle threats.

Built upon the performance of the IMPAC-RT plate for rifle threats, the IMPAC-RT PLUS provides heavy duty protection in a sleek design. The IMPAC-RT PLUS is made of a hybrid steel and fiberglass composite and is covered with heat bonded spall wrap to help reduce spalling, fragmentation and ricochet from ballistic impacts.

The IMPAC-RT PLUS has been independently tested* to defeat the following rounds:

Ballistic Rounds/Impacts Per Plate

(Rounds tested on separate plates)

7.62 x 51, 147 gr. (M80, .308)/1

7.62 x 39, 123 gr. MSC/2

5.56 x 45, 55 gr. (M193)/3

5.56 x 45, 62 gr. (M855)/4

Although not tested for NIJ compliance, the IMPAC-RT PLUS plates have passed abbreviated NIJ ballistic testing against special threat rounds. As supplemental protection, plates should always be used in conjunction with an NIJ certified flexible armor vest.

All IMPAC style-plates are offered in four different sizes including a 5” x 7” for shorter torso lengths, a standard sized 5” x 8”, a 7” x 9” for expanded torso protection and a 10” x 12” shooter’s cut.

“The IMPAC-RT PLUS plate provides an economical option for additional rifle threat protection for law enforcement officers,” said Dan McNeil, Category Director for Safariland’s Tactical Armor. “Today’s threats are real and becoming more serious all the time. This plate was designed to meet the needs of the officers on the street.”

PROTECH’s line of IMPAC special threat plates is now available in five styles:

•IMPAC-HT for high velocity handgun threat protection

•IMPAC-CT for spike and edged blade threat protection

•IMPAC-MT for handgun, spike and edged blade threat protection

•IMPAC-RT for rifle threat protection

•IMPAC-RT PLUS for enhanced rifle threat protection

For more information on PROTECH’s IMPAC plates or carrier offerings visit www.safariland.com/bodyarmor.

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives. For more information about Safariland and its body armor products, as well as information on the new NIJ-06 standard, please visit www.safariland.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global defense, security and aerospace company with approximately 107,000 employees worldwide. The Company delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. In 2009 BAE Systems reported sales of £22.4 billion (US$ 36.2 billion).