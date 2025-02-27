Introducing GATORZ Blastshield B2

PRESS RELEASE

CARLSBAD, Calif. — GATORZ Eyewear, a leader in military-grade eye protection, proudly announces the release of the Blastshield B2, the latest addition to its tactical eyewear lineup, launching on January 15, 2025. Engineered with precision, the Blastshield B2 sets a new standard in performance, comfort, and adaptability for those operating in the most intense conditions.

Designed for tactical professionals and enthusiasts alike, the Blastshield B2 introduces advanced features that prioritize clarity, fit, and durability. This model boasts a refined aerodynamic profile with a streamlined frame and extended lens wrap, offering unparalleled coverage without obstructing peripheral vision. With the addition of GATORZ’s innovative anti-fog venting system, the B2 maintains optimal clarity even in the most challenging environments.

“With the Blastshield B2, we’ve developed eyewear that addresses the unique demands of tactical environments while ensuring superior protection and comfort,” said Scott Sorensen, Head of Marketing and E-Commerce at GATORZ. “The Blastshield B2 isn’t just eyewear—it’s essential gear for those who demand the very best in performance and reliability.”

Available in five frame and lens color combinations—including the highly regarded TruRay® MILSPEC Polarized lenses, MILSPEC Ballistic lenses, and Mirror lenses—the Blastshield B2 allows users to customize their eyewear to meet a variety of visual and environmental demands. The addition of ultra-thin ghost temples enables seamless integration with helmets and communication gear, while the higher cheek cut design ensures compatibility with rifles, providing a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Each pair of Blastshield B2 eyewear is meticulously crafted in the USA, embodying GATORZ’s commitment to quality and rugged dependability. Built to withstand the most extreme conditions, the Blastshield B2 delivers the ultimate in protection, performance, and adaptability, empowering users to stay focused and ready for anything.

And of course, all GATORZ Eyewear is equipped with TruRay® Optics—because optics without compromise is essential. GATORZ TruRay® Optics technology enhances clarity, safety, and performance, making it ideal for those who push limits every day. With TruRay® Optics, users experience high-definition clarity, complete UV protection, and impact resistance that exceeds industry standards, eliminating the distortions and position shifts that other lenses can introduce. Whether you need Optimized Polarized, MILSPEC Impact-Rated, High-Contrast, or Laser Protection lenses, TruRay® Optics delivers unparalleled visual accuracy tailored for the most demanding conditions.

The GATORZ Blastshield B2 will be available on the GATORZ website and at select retailers nationwide starting February 26, 2025. For more information, go to: https://www.gatorz.com/pages/B2

About GATORZ Eyewear:

We are American Craftsmen creating the most innovative, durable, high-quality American made eyewear for those who push the limits every day. Founded in 1989, GATORZ has been a trusted partner in providing ballistic protection to the Military Special Operations and Law Enforcement communities along with the Shooting Sports, Hunting, and Outdoor Industries. As a leading innovator in eyewear, GATORZ is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that combine rugged durability and enhanced performance and safety. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we strive to be at the forefront of our industry.

