Video: Suspect fleeing Ohio police discovered inside trash can

Video posted by the Huber Heights PD shows the worker rolling the bin toward a garbage truck, lifting the lid and staggering back before pointing toward the container as officers arrive

February 28, 2026 08:00 AM

Associated Press

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A sanitation worker making his rounds in Ohio got an unexpected surprise when he opened a trash can and found a man hiding inside.

Dash camera video posted by the Huber Heights Police Department on its Facebook page shows the worker rolling the bin toward a garbage truck, lifting the lid and quickly staggering back before pointing toward the container as officers pull up.

Police said the man had fled on foot after a traffic stop earlier Monday. Officers briefly lost sight of him and set up a perimeter in the area.

The video shows the man climbing out of the bin and taking off running as an officer chases. During the pursuit, the man’s shoes appear to fly off.

The man was taken into custody without injury, police said.

Arrests and Sentencing Bizarre Beat Body Camera